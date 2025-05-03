FCCPC Responds to Meta’s Exit Threat, Says Company Must Face Legal Consequences in Nigeria

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said that Meta Platforms Inc. cannot evade accountability in Nigeria by threatening to exit the country, insisting that the tech giant must comply with local regulations and face the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings.

The Commission’s response comes amid reports that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, warned in a court filing that it might shut down its operations in Nigeria following a $220 million fine imposed on the company in July 2024.

Okay.ng reports that the penalty was issued after the FCCPC found Meta and WhatsApp—collectively referred to as the Meta Parties—in violation of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

In a statement released on Saturday and signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, the FCCPC criticized the company’s threat, calling it a deliberate attempt to manipulate public opinion and pressure the agency into reversing its enforcement action.



