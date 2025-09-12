International

FBI Releases Video of Suspect Fleeing Rooftop After Fatal Shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
(COMBO) This combination of image released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on September 11, 2025 shows photos of a person of interest in the investigation into the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk that occurred on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The gunman who shot dead US right-wing youth leader Charlie Kirk in a targeted killing remained at large Thursday but authorities said they have video images of the suspect and have recovered a "high-powered" rifle. Kirk, a 31-year-old superstar on the Republican right who was credited with helping Donald Trump return to the presidency last year, was shot while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through its Salt Lake City Field Office has released a chilling video of the man suspected of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025.

The video, published on Friday alongside additional photos, shows the shooter climbing onto a rooftop shortly before the gunfire. After allegedly killing Kirk, the man is captured leaping off the building and fleeing the scene.

Investigators later discovered the firearm and ammunition linked to the crime abandoned in a wooded area near the university campus.

The FBI stated: “The FBI has released a video and more photos of the shooter in the Utah Valley shooting. The subject is seen jumping from the rooftop of a building after the shooting. Around 12 pm Mountain Time on September 10, 2025, the subject climbed up to a rooftop; after he shot and killed Charlie Kirk, he jumped off and ran away. He left a gun and ammunition in a wooded area near the university.”

Authorities also revealed that forensic teams recovered shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print from the rooftop where the shooting occurred.

okay.ng reports that the agency has urged anyone with relevant details to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting.

The FBI emphasized that it is working in close partnership with state and local law enforcement agencies to bring Kirk’s killer to justice.

Charlie Kirk, aged 31, was a prominent ally of  U.S. President Donald Trump and the leader of the largest conservative youth movement in the United States. He was pronounced dead after being shot during a student-focused event at Utah Valley University.

Meanwhile, online misinformation has caused distress, as two individuals wrongly identified as suspects reported living in fear of retaliation.

The bureau has also announced a $100,000 reward for credible information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

 

