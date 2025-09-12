FBI Releases Video of Suspect Fleeing Rooftop After Fatal Shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through its Salt Lake City Field Office has released a chilling video of the man suspected of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025.

The video, published on Friday alongside additional photos, shows the shooter climbing onto a rooftop shortly before the gunfire. After allegedly killing Kirk, the man is captured leaping off the building and fleeing the scene.

Investigators later discovered the firearm and ammunition linked to the crime abandoned in a wooded area near the university campus.

The FBI stated: “The FBI has released a video and more photos of the shooter in the Utah Valley shooting. The subject is seen jumping from the rooftop of a building after the shooting. Around 12 pm Mountain Time on September 10, 2025, the subject climbed up to a rooftop; after he shot and killed Charlie Kirk, he jumped off and ran away. He left a gun and ammunition in a wooded area near the university.”





Authorities also revealed that forensic teams recovered shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print from the rooftop where the shooting occurred.

okay.ng reports that the agency has urged anyone with relevant details to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting.

The FBI emphasized that it is working in close partnership with state and local law enforcement agencies to bring Kirk’s killer to justice.

Charlie Kirk, aged 31, was a prominent ally of U.S. President Donald Trump and the leader of the largest conservative youth movement in the United States. He was pronounced dead after being shot during a student-focused event at Utah Valley University.





Meanwhile, online misinformation has caused distress, as two individuals wrongly identified as suspects reported living in fear of retaliation.

The bureau has also announced a $100,000 reward for credible information leading to the arrest of the suspect.