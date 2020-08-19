Fayemi dissociate self from 2023 presidential campaign posters

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has dissociated himself from campaign posters suggesting his interest to contest in 2023 presidential election.

Recently, posters showing the governor had been circulated on social media by Chairman of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr Femi Ayodele.

The text written on the posters states “Support His Excellency Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for President 2023.”

However, Fayemi in a statement sent to Okay.ng by his Chief Press Secretary Yinka Oyebode, said he did not give authorization for the act to be done.

The statement reads below:

“The attention of the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has been drawn to news reports of a campaign poster being purportedly circulated on social media by the Chairman of Ikere Local Government Council, Mr Femi Ayodele.

“Mr Ayodele is reported to be canvassing support for Dr Fayemi for the 2023 presidential election through the poster which was designed with the logo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“However, mindful of the possible interpretation such an unauthorised act could be given by well-meaning members of the public, we consider it important to state as follows:

“Dr Fayemi does not have any knowledge of the campaign poster neither did he authorise Mr Ayodele or any person or group of persons to start a campaign on his behalf.

“As a matter of fact, Mr Ayodele does not and cannot speak for the Governor on any matter, be it policy, administrative or political.

“Governor Fayemi has reiterated over and over that he has a four-year mandate as Governor of Ekiti State and he is focused on actualising his promises to the people of the state through pragmatic leadership and systemic implementation of his administration’s five pillars of development.

“This also serves as a note of caution to political appointees, government functionaries, political associates and groups to operate within the ambit of decency and steer clear of actions that are capable of distracting the government, the party and the Governor.”