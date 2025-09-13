Fatal Crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured

Tragedy struck early Saturday morning as a road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed the life of one person and left nine others severely injured.

The accident occurred around 6:55 a.m. near New Garage, inward Lagos, involving two vehicles — a white Iveco truck with registration number MEK 34 XC and a Toyota commercial bus with plate number ENU 814 XJ.

According to Route Commander Oluwadamilola Jayeola, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), “One male passenger sadly lost his life, while nine others — eight men and one woman — sustained injuries of varying degrees. No passenger escaped unhurt.”

She added that FRSC officers swiftly responded, evacuating the injured to the Emergency Centre in Ojota and Gbagada General Hospital, while the deceased was taken to Real Divine Hospital Mortuary in Ibafo. The obstruction was promptly cleared to restore smooth traffic flow.





Officers of the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) of the Ojodu Abiodun Police have taken custody of the vehicles as investigations proceed. Preliminary findings indicated that excessive speeding and roadway obstruction caused the crash.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, extended condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for the injured. He emphasized that most crashes, particularly during the dangerous “ember months,” are caused by reckless speeding.

Hamzat further reassured motorists of the FRSC’s commitment to safer highways, adding: “We remain dedicated to protecting lives and properties on our roads.”

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, spanning 127.6 kilometers, remains one of Nigeria’s busiest highways, frequently witnessing devastating accidents due to poor driving culture and deteriorating road conditions.





okay.ng reports that in recent months, several accidents have been recorded along the route, including one where 19 passengers narrowly escaped death and another that claimed six lives.