Families of Detained Soldiers Appeal to Tinubu for Presidential Pardon

Families of soldiers held at the 7 Division Military Police Facility in Maiduguri, Borno State, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant a presidential pardon to the detainees.

The plea was made on Wednesday in a statement jointly signed by Mrs Rosel David and Mrs Abigail Jonathan, who spoke on behalf of the affected families. They admitted that the soldiers had committed offences but urged that they be shown mercy and given another opportunity to serve the nation.

According to the statement, many of the detained soldiers have spent months and, in some cases, years in custody over various offences. The families said the detainees had acknowledged their mistakes, deeply reflected on them, and were ready to return to duty with renewed loyalty if pardoned.

The group noted that the Federal Government had previously granted amnesty to repentant Boko Haram fighters and bandits, insisting that soldiers who once risked their lives to defend the country deserved similar consideration.





“It is important to remember that amnesty has been extended to insurgents and bandits who once took up arms against the state. These soldiers are Nigerians who defended our people and our nation. They deserve the same mercy, so they can once again fight for peace, unity, and security,” the statement read.

The families appealed directly to President Tinubu, urging him to consider their request. They also called on the National Assembly, the Borno State Governor, and Nigerians of goodwill to support their demand for justice tempered with compassion.

They emphasized that the pardon would restore dignity to the affected soldiers and strengthen trust between the military and the nation they serve.