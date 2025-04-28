Falz Opens Up on Love Struggles, Says He Has Never Been in Love or Heartbroken

Nigerian rapper and songwriter Falz has shared personal insights into his struggles with love, revealing that he has never been in love or experienced heartbreak.

The 34-year-old artiste, known for his socially conscious music and witty lyrics, made the disclosure while speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo at the WithChude Live event held on Sunday.

During the candid conversation, Falz admitted that he remains single because he has yet to meet someone who genuinely shares mutual feelings with him.

“I’ve not found anybody that likes me,” he said.





Reflecting on the challenges of balancing personal relationships with life in the entertainment industry, the rapper acknowledged how difficult it can be to maintain a healthy romantic life as a public figure.

“In all sincerity, it’s incredibly tough to have a healthy, loving family life and be in entertainment,” he said.

“Not knowing how to navigate that coupled with feeling like I don’t want to scatter things has resulted in me staying away.”

Okay.ng reports that Falz also addressed assumptions that he might be avoiding commitment, explaining that his caution comes from self-awareness rather than fear.





“Some people would say I’m running away from commitment but it’s one thing to know you’re not prepared for commitment and it’s another thing to deceive yourself and mess things up for yourself and the other person. It’s me just being conscious,” he said.

Speaking further about his emotional experiences, Falz revealed that he has never told anyone “I love you” in a romantic context, although he has expressed affection in other ways.

“I’ve never been heartbroken. If you don’t put your leg inside water, can you drown? I’ve been giving small heartbreak though,” he said.

“In a romantic way, I’ve never told somebody ‘I love you’. I’m not devoid of emotions, I have felt and told someone I really like them, but not that I’m in love. Maybe it borders on being conscious and not wanting to go all in.”