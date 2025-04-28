Celebrities

Falz Opens Up on Love Struggles, Says He Has Never Been in Love or Heartbroken

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
2 Min Read
Falz
Falz

Nigerian rapper and songwriter Falz has shared personal insights into his struggles with love, revealing that he has never been in love or experienced heartbreak.

The 34-year-old artiste, known for his socially conscious music and witty lyrics, made the disclosure while speaking with media personality Chude Jideonwo at the WithChude Live event held on Sunday.

During the candid conversation, Falz admitted that he remains single because he has yet to meet someone who genuinely shares mutual feelings with him.

“I’ve not found anybody that likes me,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on the challenges of balancing personal relationships with life in the entertainment industry, the rapper acknowledged how difficult it can be to maintain a healthy romantic life as a public figure.

“In all sincerity, it’s incredibly tough to have a healthy, loving family life and be in entertainment,” he said.

“Not knowing how to navigate that coupled with feeling like I don’t want to scatter things has resulted in me staying away.”

Okay.ng reports that Falz also addressed assumptions that he might be avoiding commitment, explaining that his caution comes from self-awareness rather than fear.

- Advertisement -

“Some people would say I’m running away from commitment but it’s one thing to know you’re not prepared for commitment and it’s another thing to deceive yourself and mess things up for yourself and the other person. It’s me just being conscious,” he said.

Speaking further about his emotional experiences, Falz revealed that he has never told anyone “I love you” in a romantic context, although he has expressed affection in other ways.

“I’ve never been heartbroken. If you don’t put your leg inside water, can you drown? I’ve been giving small heartbreak though,” he said.

“In a romantic way, I’ve never told somebody ‘I love you’. I’m not devoid of emotions, I have felt and told someone I really like them, but not that I’m in love. Maybe it borders on being conscious and not wanting to go all in.”

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByDamilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Follow:
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Previous Article NRC Announces April 30 Resumption Date for Suspended Warri-Itakpe Rail Service
Next Article MTN MTN Nigeria Restores Services After Fibre Cuts Disrupt Network

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olagunji Alausa
FG Announces Transfer of Two University Pro-Chancellors
Education
Sen. Said A. Alkali. Addressing stakeholders on Transportation sector on the Development on mandatory training and certification programme for trailer and tanker drivers.
FG Sets Up Committee to Address Road Accidents Involving Trailer, Tanker Drivers
News
Nigeria Records Historic Increase in Nursing Enrollment, Jumps from 28,000 to 115,000
News
MTN
MTN Nigeria Restores Services After Fibre Cuts Disrupt Network
Business Telcos
NRC Announces April 30 Resumption Date for Suspended Warri-Itakpe Rail Service
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like