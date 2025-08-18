Falana Challenges APC, PDP to Dispel Terrorist Label After Canadian Court’s Damning Ruling

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take urgent steps to prove they are not terrorist organisations.

His remarks followed a controversial judgment by the Canadian Federal Court which recently described Nigeria’s two leading political parties as groups that have engaged in conduct tantamount to terrorism under Canadian law.

Justice Phuong Ngo of the Canadian Federal Court had dismissed the asylum appeal of a Nigerian, Douglas Egharevba, while ruling that both APC and PDP fit the definition of “terrorist organisations” because of their alleged use of violence, intimidation, and manipulation of democratic structures in pursuit of power.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, Falana emphasised that the judgment has wider implications beyond Canada. He noted that under Nigeria’s Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, acts of violence, coercion, and electoral subversion with political motives clearly fall within the legal definition of terrorism.





“It is common knowledge that APC and PDP rig elections and announce fake results with the assistance of armed thugs, police and military personnel,” he said. “Violence, killings and attacks on voters have repeatedly marred electoral processes without perpetrators being punished.”

okay.ng reports that Falana criticised the APC for dismissing the ruling as the product of an “ignorant” judge, while the PDP described it as “mischievous.” He argued that such reactions failed to address the weighty allegations of electoral malpractice.

“Instead of abusing the Canadian judge, the APC and PDP should urgently adopt legal measures to prove that they are not terrorist organisations,” he warned.

The rights activist also advised the Federal Government to urgently engage immigration lawyers to mitigate the judgment’s impact, stressing that it could trigger visa denials and deportations of Nigerians abroad who are members of the two parties.





“If the ruling is registered in the United States, United Kingdom, France and elsewhere, members of the APC and PDP may have their visas revoked and may be deported,” Falana cautioned.

He concluded by urging Nigerian authorities to compel political parties to operate strictly within the law and strengthen enforcement of the Electoral Act to rebuild international confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.