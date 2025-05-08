Factional NANS President Atiku Isah Retracts Allegations, Issues Public Apology to Seyi Tinubu

Atiku Isah, the factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has publicly withdrawn his earlier accusations against Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, admitting that the claims were based on false information, okay.ng reports.

The allegations included a purported N100 million bribe offer from Seyi Tinubu and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, which Isah initially rejected, saying he could not endorse a president who failed to fulfill electoral promises.

Isah also previously alleged that he was abducted, stripped naked, and assaulted on April 15, and that he was coerced into recanting his position under duress. However, in a statement posted on his Facebook page titled “Setting the Records Straight/Public Apology to Seyi Tinubu,” Isah confessed that these claims were instigated by misinformation from his rival, NANS President Olusola Ladoja.

He explained, “It has become clear that the offer of N100,000,000, which was alleged was made to me to support President Tinubu, was clearly untrue, as Ladoja Olusola, who was desperate to get me out of my legitimate position as the duly elected President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, fed me lies and half-truths for the sole purpose of achieving his selfish agenda.”





Isah further revealed that Ladoja warned him that Seyi Tinubu could order his killing and influence the police to bury any investigation. He also admitted that the claim that Seyi Tinubu led thugs to disrupt his inauguration was false, stating, “I later found out that Mr Seyi was nowhere near the venue.” The apology extends to President Bola Tinubu, his son Seyi, the Minister of Youths and Sports, and others affected by his earlier statements.