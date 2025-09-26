FAAN to Launch Cashless Contactless Payments at Lagos, Abuja Airports Sept 29

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it will commence a full transition to contactless, cashless payment systems at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from September 29, 2025.

The initiative, named Operation Go Cashless, will cover all FAAN revenue points, including access gates, car parks, VIP, and protocol lounges. The authority disclosed this in a statement released on its official X handle on Thursday.

FAAN explained that the project, developed in partnership with Paystack, is aimed at improving efficiency, ensuring revenue assurance, and delivering seamless service to airport users. “Effective September 29, 2025, all payments at FAAN’s revenue points will go cashless, which means we will be phasing out the collection of cash at these points,” the agency stated.

Passengers will be able to use secure contactless payment channels or obtain a FAAN Go Cashless Card at access gates in Lagos and Abuja. The card can be activated and funded online via www.gocashless.faan.gov.ng.





To aid the transition, FAAN confirmed that trained brand ambassadors will be stationed at access points and terminals to guide travellers and demonstrate the payment process.

The authority said the new system will later be extended to other airports nationwide in phases, underscoring its commitment to secure and transparent airport operations.

FAAN manages 23 airports across Nigeria, including five major international airports that collectively serve over 18 million passengers annually. Lagos and Abuja, which processed more than 21 million passengers in 2024, were selected as pilot sites for the policy rollout.