News

FAAN to Launch Cashless Contactless Payments at Lagos, Abuja Airports Sept 29

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it will commence a full transition to contactless, cashless payment systems at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from September 29, 2025.

The initiative, named Operation Go Cashless, will cover all FAAN revenue points, including access gates, car parks, VIP, and protocol lounges. The authority disclosed this in a statement released on its official X handle on Thursday.

FAAN explained that the project, developed in partnership with Paystack, is aimed at improving efficiency, ensuring revenue assurance, and delivering seamless service to airport users. “Effective September 29, 2025, all payments at FAAN’s revenue points will go cashless, which means we will be phasing out the collection of cash at these points,” the agency stated.

Passengers will be able to use secure contactless payment channels or obtain a FAAN Go Cashless Card at access gates in Lagos and Abuja. The card can be activated and funded online via www.gocashless.faan.gov.ng.

- Advertisement -

To aid the transition, FAAN confirmed that trained brand ambassadors will be stationed at access points and terminals to guide travellers and demonstrate the payment process.

The authority said the new system will later be extended to other airports nationwide in phases, underscoring its commitment to secure and transparent airport operations.

FAAN manages 23 airports across Nigeria, including five major international airports that collectively serve over 18 million passengers annually. Lagos and Abuja, which processed more than 21 million passengers in 2024, were selected as pilot sites for the policy rollout.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Jigawa Lawmakers Approve ₦58bn Supplementary Budget, Raising 2025 Spending Plan to ₦756bn
Next Article Nigeria Records N2.5trn Loss to Port Logistics Inefficiencies — TTP

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 4 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

BREAKING: Ritual of Akoko Leaves Ushers Rashidi Ladoja Closer to Olubadan Throne
News
Countdown Begins as Ogun’s Gateway International Airport Prepares for First Passenger Flight October 7
News
Aliko Dangote
JUST IN: Dangote Refinery Launches Workforce Reorganisation Amid Alleged Sabotage Concerns
Energy & Oil
UK Government Sets Stage for Mandatory Digital ID to Tackle Illegal Immigration
International
Nigeria Records N2.5trn Loss to Port Logistics Inefficiencies — TTP
Economy
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like