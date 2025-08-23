FAAN Restores Direct Cargo Revenue Collection at Lagos Airport After 15-Year Suspension

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has officially resumed direct revenue collection at the cargo terminals of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, ending a hiatus of 15 years.

In a statement issued on Saturday by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, the agency confirmed that officials from the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services have been deployed to supervise operations at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) warehouses.

Orah emphasized that this initiative marks a new era of transparency and efficiency in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“For the first time in over a decade, FAAN officials are now stationed at the cargo release points of NAHCO and SAHCO warehouses to oversee real-time collection of accrued cargo charges,” the statement read.





The development, according to FAAN, is being executed in collaboration with the Post Clearance Trade (PTC) Customs Area Command, under the leadership of Comptroller T. Awe. The partnership is already addressing revenue leakages and strengthening accountability within the cargo value chain.

Highlighting the broader vision, FAAN noted that the breakthrough at MMIA will serve as a blueprint for similar reforms across airports nationwide. The agency underscored its renewed commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, inter-agency cooperation, and improving the ease of doing business within the aviation industry.

This resumption is expected to unlock new opportunities for revenue optimization and establish Nigeria's airports as competitive hubs for cargo operations in Africa.