FAAN Confirms Incident Involving K1 De Ultimate at Abuja Airport, Launches Full Investigation

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has officially addressed an incident involving legendary Nigerian fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, and a ValueJet Airlines pilot at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The event occurred on Tuesday, August 5, at the domestic terminal while K1 was scheduled to board a morning ValueJet flight VK 201 to Lagos.

In a statement released by Mrs. Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, the agency explained that preliminary investigations revealed K1 attempted to bring an unidentified liquid substance onto the plane despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) officials and the flight captain.

According to FAAN, this action violated international aviation safety standards, including those outlined in Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) and ICAO Annex 17, which restrict passengers from carrying liquids exceeding 100ml unless medically required and properly declared.





“The passenger was informed of this regulation but reportedly declined to comply,” the statement read.

As the situation escalated, K1 allegedly spilled the liquid on an airline security officer when asked to step aside for clarification. FAAN later confirmed the substance was alcohol. Despite intervention from the flight captain, resistance continued, and once boarding was complete, the aircraft door was closed.

However, the altercation didn’t end there. K1 reportedly moved to the front of the aircraft and refused to leave, causing further disruption. He was eventually escorted away by the AVSEC crime unit for questioning and later released.

FAAN stressed that it “will not tolerate any actions that compromise operational integrity or undermine aviation safety standards,” regardless of the individual’s status.

The agency assured the public that the matter is still under full investigation, and those found culpable will be held accountable according to the law.





The authority reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety, crew security, and regulatory compliance, stating that the highest standards of professionalism will continue to guide operations across Nigerian airports.