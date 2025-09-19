Ezekiel Nathaniel Breaks Nigerian 400m Hurdles Record at World Championships

Nigerian athletics has witnessed another milestone as young 400 metres hurdles sensation, Ezekiel Nathaniel, stormed to a new national record at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships. Despite clocking an impressive 47.11 seconds, Nathaniel finished fourth, narrowly missing the podium in what was described as one of the most competitive finals in recent years.

The dramatic race initially saw American star Rai Benjamin disqualified for a lane infringement, which temporarily placed Nathaniel in the bronze medal position. However, after a successful appeal, Benjamin was reinstated and not only reclaimed his spot but also went on to secure the gold medal.

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos earned silver with a time of 46.84 seconds, while Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba claimed bronze, edging Nathaniel with 47.06 seconds.

Even without a medal, Nathaniel’s showing earned widespread praise. His 47.11 seconds established a new Nigerian record, surpassing his previous national mark of 47.31 seconds, which he had set earlier in 2025 at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Poland.





Born in 2003, Nathaniel represents Baylor University in Texas. His rise began in 2022 when, as a freshman, he smashed the longstanding Nigerian record of Henry Amike (48.50 seconds, 1987) by running 48.42 seconds at the Big 12 Conference in Lubbock, Texas.

Since then, his steady improvement has been remarkable. In June 2025, he stormed to victory at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 47.49 seconds — breaking his own national record and becoming the third fastest man in NCAA history in the event.

He also made NCAA history earlier that season by becoming the first athlete ever to run under 48 seconds in a semifinal, when he clocked 47.86 seconds.

Athletics experts believe his Tokyo performance is a signal that Nigeria has a genuine world-class contender. okay.ng reports that while Nathaniel’s fourth-place finish was heartbreaking, it underscores the nation’s growing potential in track and field.