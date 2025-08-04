‘Extreme Job’ Actor Song Young-kyu Dies at 55, Found in Parked Car Near Seoul

Renowned South Korean actor Song Young-kyu, best known for his performance as Chief Choi in the 2019 box-office hit Extreme Job, has passed away at the age of 55.

According to multiple reports, including Yonhap News Agency, Deadline, and Variety, Song’s body was discovered in a parked car at a residential complex in Yongin, about 25 miles south of Seoul, at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Authorities confirmed that no signs of foul play or suicide note were found at the scene. His body was reportedly discovered by an acquaintance.

The actor’s sudden death comes just months after he was embroiled in a drunk driving case. In June, Song had been caught driving under the influence, with a blood alcohol level high enough to warrant license revocation, according to Deadline. He allegedly drove nearly three miles before being stopped.





The fallout from the DUI incident had already impacted his career, as he was dropped from three major projects: two upcoming dramas titled The Defects and The Winning Try, and a stage adaptation of Shakespeare in Love.

Despite the controversy, Song Young-kyu remained a respected figure in South Korea’s entertainment industry. Beyond Extreme Job, he appeared in international streaming hits like Netflix’s Narco-Saints and Disney+’s Big Bet, both released in 2022.

Song is survived by his wife and two daughters. His family has not yet released an official statement regarding funeral arrangements.