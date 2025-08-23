Ex-Super Falcons Hail Tinubu, Dikko for Renewed Commitment to Women’s Football

Several former Nigerian female footballers under the banner of the United Ex-Super Falcons of Nigeria Worldwide have praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, for prioritizing women’s football and rewarding both present and past stars.

The commendation followed an online meeting involving legends such as Kikelomo Ajayi, Prisca Emeafu, Patience Avre-Odeli, and Martha Tarhemba, where they expressed joy at the federal government’s recognition of the Super Falcons after their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco.

Praise for Recognition of Today’s Falcons

Ajayi, a former captain, described the gesture of granting national honours, millions of naira, and land to the current Falcons as a morale booster.





“The nation stands to gain from this initiative,” she said, adding that it is crucial for the government to also recognize past heroines who paved the way for today’s victories.

Calls for Past Stars to Be Honoured

Avre-Odeli, now based in the United States, noted that Dikko’s advisory role to the presidency shows sports development is entering a new dawn.

“United Ex-Super Falcons players monitored Mallam Dikko’s comments at a youth rendezvous in Abuja, and we were impressed with his vision. Dikko confirmed that recommendations have been made to President Tinubu, who will use his discretion to honour many of us who shed sweat and blood to bring glory to Nigeria. For us, it’s a new dawn for Nigerian sports,” she stated.





Pain of Neglected Generations

Meanwhile, Emeafu, who resides in Ireland, lamented that her generation never enjoyed such recognition.

“Some of us won AWC — now WAFCON — but never received a dime from government, the NFF, or the sports ministry,” she said. She recounted needing $40,000 for surgery to treat a career-threatening knee injury and narrated her ordeal after being attacked at the Falcons camp in Ota.

Fresh Appeals for Support

Martha Tarhemba also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their goodwill, while appealing for urgent medical assistance for struggling ex-players.

okay.ng reports that the United Ex-Super Falcons believe Tinubu’s intervention could mark a turning point in correcting past neglect and inspiring the future of Nigerian women’s football.