Ex-Nigerian Soldiers Return to Abuja Streets Over Unpaid Benefits

Discharged members of the Nigerian Army have once again taken to the streets of Abuja to demand the settlement of their outstanding entitlements, reigniting a protest they temporarily suspended last month.

On Thursday, the group of ex-servicemen converged at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Nigeria’s capital city, insisting that the government had failed to honour its word after promising them payment by August 10.

The former soldiers had initially suspended their protest on August 4, following a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Finance. During that meeting, assurances were given that all delayed payments would be cleared within days. However, weeks later, the ex-soldiers claim nothing has been done.

One of the protesters, identified simply as Mama G, said the group had no choice but to return to the streets.

“We are here because the promises made to us were never fulfilled. We had no choice but to return to the streets. This time around, the protest will be massive,” she declared.





The demonstration adds to a series of similar actions in recent years by retired Nigerian soldiers, who frequently accuse the government of neglect and poor treatment. Many of the veterans argue that despite their years of service and sacrifice for the country, they continue to be sidelined when it comes to welfare.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Headquarters, nor the Military Pension Board had issued a formal response to the renewed agitation.

okay.ng reports that the protest underscores a broader issue of delayed pension payments and benefits that have plagued Nigerian military veterans for years, raising concerns about how the country treats those who risked their lives in active service.