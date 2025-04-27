Ex-NHIS Boss Reveals Mistreatment During EFCC Arrest: ‘I Was Treated Like a Criminal’

Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of suppressing dissent and targeting individuals who challenge the government. Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV, Yusuf claimed his detention was part of an effort to intimidate him and diminish his resistance to government policies.

Yusuf’s troubles began in February when he was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of fraud. He pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge before the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Reflecting on his experience, Yusuf described his time in Kuje prison as a period of “retreat for rest, prayers, and reflection” that strengthened his resolve. He recounted the events of January 29 when EFCC operatives allegedly arrived at his home without an arrest warrant.

“They came to my house around 6:30 p.m. and said they were from the EFCC,” Yusuf explained. “They didn’t introduce themselves properly, just showed me their badges and said they were there to take me.”





Yusuf, who was stopped from changing his clothes and denied the chance to have his wife bring him fresh attire, was then transported to the EFCC office. He described his treatment as oppressive, noting how the operatives celebrated his detention as if they had captured a notorious criminal.

After spending six days at the EFCC’s facility, Yusuf was denied bail and subsequently spent 24 days in Kuje prison before being arraigned. He insisted that this was an attempt by the government to silence him, stating, “The whole purpose was for the government of President Bola Tinubu to try to silence any form of dissent.”

Yusuf further criticized President Tinubu for attempting to stifle opposition, pointing out that the president had previously been an activist who fought against military rule. He warned that such actions risk turning Nigeria into a one-party state.