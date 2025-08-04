Ex-Governor Ladoja Nominated as Next Olubadan

Former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, has been officially nominated as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland by the Olubadan-In-Council, marking a significant step toward his ascension to the ancient throne.

The nomination was made on Monday during a council meeting held at the Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo, Ibadan North Local Government Area.

Presiding over the meeting was the Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, who confirmed the council’s unanimous decision.

“We (members of the Olubadan-In-Council) have all signed and nominated Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Ajibola said.





He further disclosed that the council would immediately communicate the decision to Governor Seyi Makinde, who holds the constitutional responsibility to approve the nomination and fix a date for the formal presentation of the Staff of Office.

“We will forward the resolutions of our meeting to our Governor, Seyi Makinde. He will now pick a date to present a staff of Office to the new Olubadan,” Ajibola explained.

However, the traditional rites and ceremonial installation are expected to be delayed until after the burial of the late monarch, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away recently.

“The late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will be buried this week. So, this week is not feasible. He (Makinde) may decide to pick three weeks, two weeks or one week,” he added.





Okay.ng reports that Rashidi Ladoja, who previously served as Oyo State governor between 2003 and 2007, has long been a high-ranking chief in the Olubadan traditional succession line, rising through the hierarchy of the Otun line.