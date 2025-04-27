Politics

Ex-Buhari Ally Backs Jonathan for 2027 Presidency Amid Nationwide Challenges

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

Dr. Jibril Mustapha, former President of the Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) and current head of the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation, publicly endorsed ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s potential 2027 presidential bid in a Sunday statement from Lagos.

Mustapha emphasized Nigeria’s pressing crises-economic instability, insecurity, and unemployment-as reasons for Jonathan’s return, stating: “We need a leader who can unite our country…regardless of their background”. He highlighted Jonathan’s prior commitment to democratic norms and inclusive governance as qualifications for addressing current challenges.

The appeal follows a 2022 Bayelsa Federal High Court ruling permitting Jonathan to run, as Justice Dashen clarified that Section 137 of the Constitution does not retroactively block his eligibility.

Jonathan lost the 2015 election to Muhammadu Buhari, whom Mustapha previously supported via BYO.

