Ex-Benue Assembly Speaker Hyacinth Dajoh Confirms Resignation, Calls for Peaceful Transition

The former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Hyacinth Dajoh, has formally broken his silence after stepping down from office, stressing that he has “moved on” and urging stakeholders to prioritize peace in the state.

Dajoh, who presided over the 10th Benue Assembly from June 5, 2023, until his resignation on August 24, 2025, vacated his position amid widespread speculation about an impending impeachment move against him. His exit cleared the way for Hon. Alfred Emberga, a previously suspended lawmaker, who was sworn in immediately as the new Speaker.

In a detailed statement posted on his official Facebook page on Monday, Dajoh expressed profound appreciation to Governor Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia, his legislative colleagues, his constituents, and his family for their unwavering support during his tenure.

“It’s no longer news that I turned in a resignation letter as the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, yesterday being the 24th day of August, 2025. And I have moved on,” he stated.





Dajoh recalled his political journey, beginning with the trust bestowed upon him by the people of Gboko West (Gbemacha) who first elected him as a member of the Assembly. He equally paid tribute to his colleagues who entrusted him with the historic role of becoming the first Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

The ex-Speaker singled out Governor Alia for standing by him from his inauguration to his departure, while also acknowledging the role played by Assembly staff and his aides. More personally, he showered encomiums on his wife, Kundumiyol Dajoh.

“May I specially appreciate my wife, Kundumiyol Dajoh, who gave me the desired love and support while in office. She is the best example of a supportive wife,” he wrote.

Ending on a reconciliatory note, Dajoh added: “Let there be peace and let’s move on. The journey is still ahead.”





okay.ng reports that his resignation has already reshaped the leadership structure of the Assembly, positioning Emberga as the new helmsman.