European Union condemns ‘attempted coup’ in Mali

The EU on Tuesday condemned an “attempted coup” in Mali after soldiers mutinied and arrested the crisis-torn country’s political leaders.

“The European Union condemns the attempted coup d’etat under way in Mali and rejects all unconstitutional change,” the bloc’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

One of the leaders of the mutineering soldiers told AFP that “the president and the prime minister are under our control” after being “arrested” at Keita’s residence in the capital Bamako.

Keita and Cisse are now being held in an army base in the town of Kati, an official at the prime minister’s office said.

Their arrest comes after months of protests calling for Keita’s arrest that have rocked the crisis-torn country.