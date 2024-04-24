Euro to Naira Black Market Rate in Nigeria Today – 25th April 2024

In the realm of currency exchange, the black market (abokifx), often referred to as the parallel market, operates unofficially, facilitating the trade of foreign currencies at rates distinct from those set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This clandestine marketplace serves as a vital avenue for individuals and businesses encountering obstacles in accessing the official market due to factors such as scarcity, restrictions, or regulatory constraints.

The exchange rate of the Euro to the Nigerian Naira within the black market undergoes daily fluctuations, influenced by a myriad of factors including supply and demand dynamics, inflationary trends, political uncertainties, and economic policies.

Typically, the black market rate surpasses the official rate, indicating a relative weakness of the Naira against the Euro in this unofficial market segment.

How Much Is Euro to Naira Exchange Rate in the Black Market Today (AbokiFX)?:

As of today, 25th April 2024, the Euro to Naira exchange rate in the black market stands as follows:

Euro (€) to Naira (₦) Black Market Today Buying Rate ₦1,190.00 Selling Rate ₦1,230.00

This implies that if you intend to purchase 1 Euro in the black market today, you would need to tender ₦1,230.00, whereas selling 1 Euro would yield ₦1,190.00 in Naira.

Keep in mind that these rates are subject to change throughout the day and may vary based on market dynamics and other external factors.

Euro to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Table for Different Denominations:

Here’s a breakdown of the exchange rate for various denominations of Euros to Nigerian Naira in the black market:

Amount in Euro (€) Buying Rate (₦) Selling Rate (₦) 1 Euro (€1) to Naira ₦1,190.00 ₦1,230.00 5 Euros (€5) to Naira ₦5,950.00 ₦6,150.00 10 Euros (€10) to Naira ₦11,900.00 ₦12,300.00 20 Euros (€20) to Naira ₦23,800.00 ₦24,600.00 50 Euros (€50) to Naira ₦59,500.00 ₦61,500.00 100 Euros (€100) to Naira ₦119,000.00 ₦123,000.00 200 Euros (€200) to Naira ₦238,000.00 ₦246,000.00 300 Euros (€300) to Naira ₦357,000.00 ₦369,000.00 400 Euros (€400) to Naira ₦476,000.00 ₦492,000.00 500 Euros (€500) to Naira ₦595,000.00 ₦615,000.00 600 Euros (€600) to Naira ₦714,000.00 ₦738,000.00 800 Euros (€800) to Naira ₦952,000.00 ₦984,000.00 1000 Euros (€1000) to Naira ₦1,190,000.00 ₦1,230,000.00 1500 Euros (€1500) to Naira ₦1,785,000.00 ₦1,845,000.00 2000 Euros (€2000) to Naira ₦2,380,000.00 ₦2,460,000.00 3000 Euros (€3000) to Naira ₦3,570,000.00 ₦3,690,000.00 10000 Euros (€10000) to Naira ₦11,900,000.00 ₦12,300,000.00

Please note that these rates are based on the current black market exchange rate and may not represent official or regulated rates. Additionally, these rates are indicative and may vary depending on location, demand, and other factors.