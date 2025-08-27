Equatorial Guinea Jails Senior Official Baltasar Ebang Engonga for Massive Embezzlement Scandal

A court in Equatorial Guinea has sentenced Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a once-influential government figure, to eight years in prison after being found guilty of embezzlement. The ruling comes months after the former financial investigations chief became infamous for leaked sex tapes that shocked the country and spread widely on social media.

Court Conviction and Charges

The Bioko Provincial Tribunal handed down the ruling, with Hilario Mitogo, the press director of the Supreme Court, confirming the verdict via WhatsApp to reporters. Engonga was accused of diverting funds that were originally budgeted as official travel allowances. Instead of using them for professional purposes, the money was misappropriated for personal gain.

Authorities revealed that Engonga, popularly known by the nickname “Bello,” conspired with five other senior officials to siphon off hundreds of thousands of dollars in a state that is one of Africa’s largest oil producers. This conviction underscores the ongoing challenges Equatorial Guinea faces in tackling corruption within its ruling elite.

Scandal Beyond Finances

Engonga’s case drew heightened attention last November when explicit sex tapes featuring him and several wives of other officials were leaked while he was still in detention. Some videos, allegedly recorded in his Ministry of Finance office, circulated widely, sparking ridicule and a flood of memes, parody songs, and even the satirical creation of a fake drug marketed online as “Balthazariem.”

The provincial court sentenced Engonga to eight years in prison along with a hefty fine of $220,000. The sentence marks one of the highest-profile corruption cases in the country in recent years, bringing renewed focus on financial misconduct in government institutions.

okay.ng reports that the scandal has once again raised questions about accountability and transparency in a nation frequently criticized for widespread corruption.