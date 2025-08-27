News

Equatorial Guinea Court Jails President’s Son Over Missing Airline Plane

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Ruslan Obiang Nsue
Ruslan Obiang Nsue

A court in Equatorial Guinea has convicted Ruslan Obiang Nsue, one of the sons of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, for illegally selling an aircraft belonging to the country’s national airline.

According to Hilario Mitogo, press director of the Supreme Court, the judge ruled on Tuesday that Obiang Nsue must serve six years in prison unless he repays the state the full value of the missing aircraft.

Obiang Nsue, 50, a former director of state-owned carrier Ceiba Intercontinental, was found guilty of selling the ATR 72-500 plane to a Spanish company and pocketing the proceeds.

The court, however, acquitted him on separate charges of embezzlement and abuse of office.

- Advertisement -

Mitogo said the court offered Obiang Nsue a way to avoid prison by paying the airline approximately $255,000, in addition to damages and a fine to the state.

The disgraced former official was first placed under house arrest in 2023 on the orders of his half-brother, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Equatorial Guinea’s vice-president and also a son of the president.

Obiang Nsue has previously served as Secretary of State for Sports and Youth in the oil-rich Central African country, which has been under his father’s rule for nearly five decades.

The ruling adds to a growing list of corruption scandals within the president’s family. In a separate case, Obiang Nsue’s half-brother, Vice-President Nguema Obiang Mangue, was handed a suspended jail sentence and fined $35 million by a French court in July 2021 after being convicted of embezzling public funds.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Nigeria GDP Growth, Nigeria renewable energy Tinubu Endorsement Won’t Stop Other Aspirants From Contesting in APC Presidential Primaries

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nigeria GDP Growth, Nigeria renewable energy
Tinubu Endorsement Won’t Stop Other Aspirants From Contesting in APC Presidential Primaries
Politics
Nigeria Seeks Stronger Ties With Brazil as Edun Pushes Investor-Friendly Agenda
News
Equatorial Guinea Jails Senior Official Baltasar Ebang Engonga for Massive Embezzlement Scandal
International
Federal Government Launches Housing Fraud Reporting Portal to Curb Estate Scams
News
Super Eagles Face Goalkeeping Setback as Stanley Nwabali Injured Before World Cup Qualifiers
Sport
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like