Enyimba FC Confirm Exit of Brown Ideye, 21 Other Players Ahead of New NPFL Season

Enyimba FC have announced the departure of 22 players from their squad as preparations intensify for the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

In a statement released on the club’s official website on Sunday, the Aba giants confirmed that several notable names would not be part of the team going forward, including former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye.

Ideye, 36, had returned to Nigerian football in December 2024 after a 17-year stint abroad. He last played in the NPFL in 2006 with Ocean Boys, before embarking on a career in Europe that saw him feature in Switzerland, France, Ukraine, England, and Greece.

Also leaving the club are Junior Lokosa, Ani Ozoemena, Elijah Akanni, Imo Obot Udo, and Augustine Onyemaechi. Other players on the exit list include Imo Prince Ikemdinachi, Musa Usman Babalolo, Innocent Gabriel, Nelson Michael, Alade Muyiwa Balogun, Nnachi Chidiebere, Chisom Ejio, Fatai Abdullahi, Umeh Gozie, Olufemi Opeoluwa, Somiari Orinate Alalibo, Chidera Eze, Ukadiike Chiemerie Divine, Gideon Peter, Tobias Orkuma, and Leonard Obinna.





Despite the significant clear-out, the club assured fans that its preparations for the new season remain on track. The People’s Elephant will begin their NPFL campaign at home against debutants Barau FC on August 24, before facing Niger Tornadoes and Nasarawa United in subsequent fixtures.