Environmental Crackdown: Lagos Authorities Shut Down Dowen College for Waste Violations

The Lagos State Government has taken decisive environmental enforcement action by sealing Dowen College in Lekki Phase 1 after uncovering alleged breaches of the state’s waste management laws.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development in an update posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Wahab stated, “Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial in collaboration with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority #Lawma_gov sealed up Dowen College in Lekki over indiscriminate waste disposal.”

The closure followed a previous post by the commissioner on Tuesday, where he shared a video showing an unidentified man being apprehended by environmental sanitation officials for allegedly disposing of waste unlawfully.





In the video, the man confessed to working with Dowen College, prompting authorities to trace the infraction directly to the school premises. “This waste was traced to Dowen College in Lekki Phase 1. Such disregard for environmental laws is unacceptable,” Wahab wrote in the earlier statement.

According to him, the Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps was instructed to seal the school immediately. “We will not hesitate to take firm action against any institution or organisation that violates our waste management regulations. Lagos must remain clean, safe and healthy for all residents, and enforcement will continue without compromise,” Wahab added.

This enforcement is part of a broader state initiative to ensure strict adherence to environmental laws in Lagos, as the government intensifies inspections of schools, businesses, and public facilities.

okay.ng reports that the closure of Dowen College underscores the government’s zero-tolerance stance on environmental offences, signalling that even prestigious institutions will face penalties if found culpable.