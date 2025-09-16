Enugu INEC Raises Alarm Over Poor Turnout in Ongoing Continuous Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed deep concern over the very low number of fresh voter registrations recorded so far in Enugu State during the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

According to INEC, only 1,801 people have completed their fresh registration within 15 days of the in-person exercise, a figure considered far below expectations when compared to the state’s usual average of about 25,000 registrations within the same period.

Chief Rex Achumie, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity at INEC Enugu, disclosed the figures on Tuesday. He explained that the period under review covered August 25 to September 12, with the registrations taking place at designated CVR centres across the state.

Achumie revealed that the total comprised 896 men and 905 women. He lamented:





“The CVR has been ongoing smoothly. We do not have any record of connectivity challenges, lack of manpower, or lack of machines to do the job. The challenge we have is the low turnout of residents for the exercise, and it is appalling to see people trickling to the CVR centres at wide intervals each day.”

He further noted that despite INEC’s engagement with key electoral stakeholders before the commencement of the exercise, the turnout has remained poor and discouraging.

Achumie appealed to political and community leaders to intensify sensitisation efforts, particularly toward young people who have recently attained the voting age of 18 and those who are yet to be registered.

“The CVR registration is not just a political party affair, but every Nigerian within the voting age should be concerned, even if one does not belong to any political party,” he emphasized.





The exercise, which runs Mondays to Fridays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., is being conducted at INEC’s state headquarters in Enugu as well as at the commission’s offices across the 17 local government council secretariats.

INEC stressed that obtaining a Permanent Voter Card (PVC) remains a civic responsibility, as it is the only legitimate tool for participation in future elections.

okay.ng reports that the commission has maintained that the ongoing registration process is crucial for strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and urged eligible voters in Enugu to seize the opportunity.