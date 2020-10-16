EndSARS: Obaseki reacts as hoodlums attack protesters in Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said hoodlums on Friday attacked protesters calling on the government to end police brutality with the #EndSARS hashtag.

Obaseki made this disclosure in a statement signed by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie.

Okay.ng gathered that the protesters were attacked by suspected hoodlums at Ring Road, in Benin, the state capital.

Two persons reportedly died from the incident.

Obaseki speaking on the incident said: “I have just learnt that hoodlums have attacked #ENDSARS protesters, who have conducted themselves peacefully in Benin City. I extend condolences to the victims of the attacks, including those who lost their lives and others who were injured by the thugs.

“It is disheartening that anyone would attack a peaceful assembly of young people who are expressing genuine concerns over police brutality and intimidation in their own country.

“I hereby call on the Edo State Police Command to get out on the streets and provide adequate security for the protesters and ensure that no one is harassed in the course of exercising their rights.”