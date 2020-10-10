EndSars: Nigerians mourn Jimoh Isiaq, a protester allegedly shot dead by Police in Ogbomoso

Nigerians on Twitter are currently mourning the death of Jimoh Isiah, a young Nigerian man, who was allegedly shot by an officer at the #EndSARS protest today in Ogbomosho.

According to reports, the police opened fire at youths protesting against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force on Saturday, October 10.

Isiaq was at the scene of the protest when a bullet fired by the police officers hit him.

He, however, passed away and now been buried in his hometown, according to his Islamic rites.

Below is a video from his burial and reactions from Nigerians:

Rest In Peace Jimoh Isiaq!' He was murdered by trigger-happy @PoliceNG officers while participating in peaceful #EndSARSProtests in #Ogbomosho earlier today. We will never forget you😪✊ pic.twitter.com/GID1bcu0er — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) October 10, 2020

Rest In Peace Jimoh Isiaq 🙏🏾❤️#EndSARS — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) October 10, 2020

Rest in peace Jimoh Isiaq. We will never forget you or your sacrifice. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality ✊🏾 — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 10, 2020

Jimoh Isiaq.

Today he woke up.

Today he went out to protest.

Today he was shot by policemen. Today he died.

Today, he has been buried.

Jimoh Isiaq.

A hero. And his death will not be in vain. #EndSARS #FuckThePolice — Chidi Okereke ⚔️ (@Chydee) October 10, 2020

Today;🇳🇬

Nigerian Police murdered Jimoh Isiaq

Nigerian Police murdered Jimoh Isiaq#EndSARS #EndSarsNow — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 10, 2020