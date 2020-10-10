News

#EndSars: Nigerians mourn Jimoh Isiaq, a protester allegedly shot dead by Police in Ogbomoso

Nigerians on Twitter are currently mourning the death of Jimoh Isiah, a young Nigerian man, who was allegedly shot by an officer at the #EndSARS protest today in Ogbomosho.

According to reports, the police opened fire at youths protesting against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force on Saturday, October 10.

Isiaq was at the scene of the protest when a bullet fired by the police officers hit him.

He, however, passed away and now been buried in his hometown, according to his Islamic rites.

Below is a video from his burial and reactions from Nigerians:

 

