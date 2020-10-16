News
#ENDSARS: Anonymous hacks NBC’s Twitter account
A hacker group, Anonymous, has taken over the Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
Anonymous in the early hours of Friday, shared tweets in support of the #EndSARS protests.
“We #Anonymous have taken over all the NG Official Twitter’s Account to support #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY,” the group tweeted via the NBC account.
We #Anonymous have taken over all the NG Official Twitter's Account to support #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY.
WE'RE TOGETHER WITH NIGERIANS.
EXPECT UNEXPECTED#OpNigeria#Hacked @thecableng @4eyedmonk @MBuhari pic.twitter.com/8a28G49fFh
— nbcgovng (@nbcgovng) October 16, 2020