#ENDSARS: Anonymous hacks NBC’s Twitter account

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 16, 2020
A hacker group, Anonymous, has taken over the Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Anonymous in the early hours of Friday, shared tweets in support of the #EndSARS protests.

“We #Anonymous have taken over all the NG Official Twitter’s Account to support #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY,” the group tweeted via the NBC account.

 

