End of Ramadan: Sultan asks Nigerian Muslims to look for new moon on Friday

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Friday.

The Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, said this on Monday in a statement.

According to him, following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), Friday, 22nd May, 2020, which is equivalent to 29th Ramadan, 1441 AH is the first day to look for the Crescent of Shawwal, 1441 AH.

“However, on that day, the moon will set few minutes before the sun which makes the sighting of the crescent practically impossible.

Nonetheless, the President-General, in compliance with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad, enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1441 AH immediately after sunset on Friday, 22nd May, 2020 equivalent to 29th Ramadan, 1441 AH,” Shehu said.

He added that the Sultan felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and all over the world on the 1441 AH Ramadan Fast, praying that Allah grant us the opportunity to witness more of it on earth.

He added, “Muslims all over the country are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for the announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the termination of this year’s Ramadan fast.

“In addition to established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the National Moon Sighting Committee who can be contacted to report credible positive sighting of the Shawwal crescent.”

While reminding the Ummah (Muslims) of the necessity of paying Zakatul-Fitri (post-Ramadan charity to the needy) with the intention of lifting the hearts of the indigent members of the community, the council urges all to ensure its delivery to the appropriate recipients (the poor) and guard against its diversion by any agent or intermediary.

He wish the Muslims and Nigerians ‘Id Mubarak (happy celebration) in advance.