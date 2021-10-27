eNaira scam: NITDA alerts Nigerians

The National Information Technology Agency (NITDA) has alerted Nigerians to be wary of cybercriminals now using means to scam/defraud people through a new frivolous scheme following the launch of eNaira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the alert issued by NITDA on Wednesday, the scheme, which the criminals perpetrate through Short Message Service (SMS) broadcast with links attached claims that:

“Central Bank through the directives of the Finance Minister is disbursing 50Billion enaira currency to Citizens who are willing to register and get the enaira wallet”.

NITDA also revealed that the criminals try to get sensitive information such as NIN and corresponding phone number via the link with the aim to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Furthermore, the agency warned the public to be weary of such schemes and adhere to the followings: