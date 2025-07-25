Emmanuel Ikazoboh Named New Chairman as Dangote Steps Down from Cement Company

Africa’s foremost industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has stepped down as Chairman and Director of Dangote Cement Plc, marking the end of a transformational era at one of the continent’s most valuable companies.

His retirement, effective July 25, 2025, was confirmed in a statement signed by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief, Branding & Communications Officer of the company.

According to the statement, Dangote is stepping aside to devote greater focus to the group’s other strategic arms including the Refinery, Petrochemicals, Fertiliser, and Government Relations, with the goal of propelling the company’s five-year growth trajectory to unprecedented heights.

In the wake of his exit, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, an Independent Non-Executive Director, as the new Chairman of Dangote Cement. The board also welcomed Hajiya Mariya Aliko Dangote as a new Director, while Prof. Dorothy Ufot officially retired from the board.





Described as a visionary who reshaped Africa’s cement industry, Dangote leaves behind a powerful legacy. Under his leadership, Dangote Cement grew from a bold dream into the continent’s largest cement producer and exporter, with a total installed capacity of 52.0Mta across Africa — 35.25Mta of which is in Nigeria. With ongoing greenfield projects in Côte d’Ivoire (3.0Mta) and Itori, Nigeria (6.0Mta), the company’s capacity is set to increase to 61.0Mta by year-end.

The company also reported record-breaking performance under Dangote’s tenure. According to its unaudited H1 2025 results, group revenue rose by 17.7% to ₦2.07 trillion, while EBITDA surged by 41.8% to ₦944.9 billion — the highest in company history. Notably, Nigeria operations recorded 82.4% growth in EBITDA, and profit after tax soared 174.1% to ₦520.5 billion.

Exports also climbed, with 18 successful clinker shipments to Ghana and Cameroon, underscoring Dangote Cement’s regional dominance. In addition, Dangote Group subsidiaries paid over ₦402 billion in taxes in 2024, making it Nigeria’s highest taxpayer.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh expressed gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to maintain the company’s tradition of excellence.





“My vision for Dangote Cement Plc is built upon a foundation of sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment to our core values,” he said.

He added that the company will focus on strategic expansion, innovation, and community engagement, while also addressing inflationary pressures through robust cost-reduction strategies. He emphasized efforts to drive sustainability, including the adoption of alternative fuels and technologies, and reaffirmed the company’s investment in staff development.

A seasoned business leader, Ikazoboh brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Inc. and as Managing Partner at Deloitte West and Central Africa. Notably, he was also appointed by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2010 to oversee reforms at the Nigerian Stock Exchange and CSCS Plc.