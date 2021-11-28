Emirates Airline: Direct flight operation to and from Nigeria still on hold

Emirates Airline has announced that “direct flight operation to and from Nigeria is still on hold.”

The UAE’s largest airline and flag carrier made this announcement in a statement via its website on Sunday.

“Emirates direct flight operation to and from Nigeria is still on hold,“ the statement reads.

“Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID 19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking.

“You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans.”

This is despite the Federal Government’s announcement lifting suspension on Emirates flights to Nigeria.