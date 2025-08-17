NewsTop stories

Emir of Zuru, Muhammadu Sani Sami, Dies at London Hospital

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Emir of Zuru, Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Sani Sami
Emir of Zuru, Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Sani Sami

The Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State, retired Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Sani Sami, has passed away at the age of 81. The revered monarch died on Saturday night in a London hospital after a brief illness.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Kebbi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Garba Umar-Dutsinmari, and issued to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Late Emir Sami, who was widely respected for his leadership and service, left behind four wives and seven children.

In a condolence message, the Kebbi State Government expressed deep sorrow over his death, extending sympathies to his immediate family, the Zuru Emirate Council, the people of Zuru, and the entire Kebbi State.

“The Kebbi State Government is using this medium to extend its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family members, Zuru Emirate Council, Zuru people and the entire people of Kebbi State. May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” the statement read.

Burial arrangements, according to the government, will be communicated in due course.

Previous Article Nigeria Takes Lead Role as Africa Welcomes First Malaria Treatment for Newborns

