Emir of Gaya in Kano is dead

Emir of Gaya in Kano is dead

The Emir of Gaya in Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that the monarch died on Wednesday morning in Kano.

This was confirmed by presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, via his Facebook page.

He said: “As announced by Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, the SSA on New Media to the Governor of Kano State, our Amir, the Emir of Gaya Emirate, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Abdulkadir is dead, ‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un’!

“The Emir was a great leader, he was born in 1930, 91 years ago, and had been on the throne for more than 30 years.

“May Allah (SWT) accept his good deeds, grant him Jannah Al-Firdaus, and grant his family and the entire Gaya Emirate the fortitude to bear this great loss. Ameen!”