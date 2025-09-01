El-Rufai Warns Obi, Amaechi Against One-Term Presidency Promise, Says Four Years Cannot Fix Nigeria

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has faulted former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, over their continuous pledge to serve just one term if elected president.

El-Rufai, who appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said such commitments are unrealistic and misleading, noting that Nigerians hardly believe such promises anymore.

Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has repeatedly said he would only serve four years if given the opportunity in 2027, stressing that “history shows purposeful leadership is defined by impact, not tenure length.”

Similarly, Amaechi, a former Minister of Transportation and now chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said he would step down after one term to promote political rotation and national stability.





But El-Rufai rejected the notion, arguing that both men know from their experiences as governors that four years is inadequate to implement reforms.

“Now, on the question of people coming out and saying, I will do one term, I don’t think anyone believes that. I don’t think it is right. You should not constitutionally give up what is yours. And frankly, as someone who has been governor for eight years, and Amaechi and Peter Obi have both been governors, they know the time it takes to make meaningful change in government. Four years is not enough,” he said.

He further emphasized that many politicians who make such declarations usually change their stance once they assume office.

“So, I want to appeal to everyone to stop making these commitments of ‘I will do four years’ or ‘I will do eight years,’ because nobody believes you,” El-Rufai added.





The former governor also revealed that his support for power shift to the South in the 2023 elections was based on agreements within the All Progressives Congress (APC) at its inception. He mobilised northern governors to back zoning, regardless of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strategy.

El-Rufai maintained that zoning remains a political tool designed to boost electoral chances in Nigeria’s complex political system.

okay.ng reports that his comments have once again sparked debate about tenure length, governance delivery, and the credibility of political pledges in Nigeria.