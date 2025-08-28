Politics

El-Rufai Rules Out 2027 Election Bid, Says He Won’t Contest Any Position

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Nasir El-Rufai
Nasir El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has insisted he has no interest in contesting for any political office in the 2027 general elections, stressing that his return to politics is solely to mobilise against what he described as oppressive leadership.

Speaking in Kaduna on Wednesday while welcoming defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the African Democratic Congress (ADC), el-Rufai said he would not run for senate or any other elective office.

“I am not contesting for anything. I don’t want to go to the senate. I am not contesting for any position,” he declared. “That’s why I am calling on you, let us join hands and ensure we remove the oppressors.”

The former governor revealed that he had initially planned to step away from politics after leaving office in 2023 but was compelled to return by what he described as troubling governance issues.

“When I finished my tenure as governor, I intended to rest. But given how things have turned out, we must play our part to bring about better leadership. That is why we are back in politics,” el-Rufai said.

Okay.ng reports that el-Rufai used the occasion to urge young people to take voter registration seriously, warning that low participation could undermine their ability to shape Nigeria’s political future.

“In Lagos and Osun, at least 600,000 people registered. But in Kaduna, only 60,000. Anyone who is 18 years old should go and register, even with their phone. Registration gives you the right to choose who governs you,” he told the gathering.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
