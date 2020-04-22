News
El-Rufai recovers from coronavirus — tests negative
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai has recovered from coronavirus after nearly four weeks of receiving treatment.
El-Rufai made this announcement through Twitter on Wednesday.
He said: “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.”
