El-Rufai Petitions Police Service Commission Over Kaduna Commissioner’s Alleged Misconduct

Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has filed a formal petition against the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, accusing him of “unprofessional conduct, abuse of office, and serial violations.”

The development adds another layer to the ongoing standoff between the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership in Kaduna and the state’s police command, which recently shut down the ADC secretariat and summoned party leaders for questioning.

In the petition, El-Rufai alleged that the police commissioner, along with some officers, had engaged in conduct “unbecoming of their calling” since assuming office on December 30, 2024. He argued that their actions amounted to undermining the rule of law and public trust.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, the former governor submitted the petition after an earlier complaint to Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun failed to yield results.





“I am writing out of concern that the Nigeria Police, warts and all, is the only frontline law enforcement institution we have,” El-Rufai wrote.

“The duty of all citizens is not only to support it at every level but also to ensure that the commission is provided opportunities to deliver on its regulatory powers to enforce discipline and promote sound and ethical conduct by all police officers at all times.”

okay.ng reports that El-Rufai accused the Kaduna Police Command of serving interests “other than those conferred by law,” insisting that such conduct damages the image of the force and erodes citizens’ confidence.

Although El-Rufai’s petition did not specify details of the alleged misconduct, sources close to him linked it to recent police crackdowns on ADC activities in the state.





Last week, the police sealed the ADC state secretariat on Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna, just hours before an expected visit from the party’s North-West leadership. The meeting was intended to show solidarity with party members injured in an earlier attack by political thugs.

At a press briefing after the closure, El-Rufai challenged the legality of the commissioner’s actions, arguing that no valid court order had been served.

“He knows what he’s writing violates the Constitution. We have not seen the court order. It has not been properly served on us,” El-Rufai stated.

Despite the dispute, the ADC leaders postponed the gathering to avoid confrontation with security operatives. However, El-Rufai vowed to take the matter to court if necessary, even up to the Supreme Court.

The Kaduna State Police Command has not yet issued an official response. Attempts to reach its spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mansir Hassan, were unsuccessful as of press time.