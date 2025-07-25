News

Eko Disco Announces Power Outage from July 28 to August 21 for TCN Line Maintenance

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has issued a public alert to customers across its network regarding an impending scheduled power outage linked to maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a notice dated July 25, 2025, EKEDC disclosed that the TCN will be carrying out safety works on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line, a critical infrastructure for power delivery to Lagos and adjoining areas. The planned activity will run daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, starting Monday, July 28, and is expected to conclude on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The utility company explained that the maintenance work is essential to improve the safety and performance of the transmission line but warned that customers should expect intermittent outages and load shedding throughout the exercise.

“This planned outage is necessary to enable works to be safely carried out on the Omotosho – Ikeja West 330kV power line,” the statement read.

The company further apologized for the inconvenience the outage may cause and appealed to customers for patience, assuring that efforts are in place to mitigate the disruptions as much as possible.

“All affected areas across our network coverage will feel the impact,” EKEDC stated.

ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
