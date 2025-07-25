Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has issued a public alert to customers across its network regarding an impending scheduled power outage linked to maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a notice dated July 25, 2025, EKEDC disclosed that the TCN will be carrying out safety works on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line, a critical infrastructure for power delivery to Lagos and adjoining areas. The planned activity will run daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, starting Monday, July 28, and is expected to conclude on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The utility company explained that the maintenance work is essential to improve the safety and performance of the transmission line but warned that customers should expect intermittent outages and load shedding throughout the exercise.

“This planned outage is necessary to enable works to be safely carried out on the Omotosho – Ikeja West 330kV power line,” the statement read.





The company further apologized for the inconvenience the outage may cause and appealed to customers for patience, assuring that efforts are in place to mitigate the disruptions as much as possible.

“All affected areas across our network coverage will feel the impact,” EKEDC stated.