Ekiti State Government Warns Against Violence on Hospital Workers, Vows Sanctions

The Ekiti State Government has strongly condemned the recent assault on medical staff at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) in Ado Ekiti, stressing that such acts of violence will not be tolerated.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, said in a statement on Sunday that doctors, nurses, and other medical staff in the state operate under strenuous conditions to preserve lives, yet they often face harassment and intimidation.

According to him, “This unacceptable act of aggression has been promptly reported to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and appropriate investigations and legal actions are already underway. Those found guilty of attacking health workers will face the full weight of the law. Violence is never the answer.”

The commissioner’s reaction followed an incident that occurred on Friday when some accident victims, while receiving medical attention at EKSUTH, allegedly turned violent and physically attacked hospital staff.





He emphasized that “any form of violence, harassment or intimidation against healthcare personnel will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Our doctors, nurses and other medical professionals work under strenuous conditions to preserve life and provide vital healthcare to all who come through our hospital doors. An attack on them is not only an attack on individuals, but a threat to our collective well-being and access to timely, quality healthcare.”

Dr. Filani reminded residents that hospitals are sanctuaries of healing and not grounds for conflict. “Hospitals are centres of healing and compassion. Turning them into grounds of violence is deeply disturbing and counterproductive. We must all remember that in moments of crisis, restraint, patience and mutual respect are essential.”

okay.ng reports that the commissioner appealed to residents to pursue grievances through lawful channels while assuring that the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji is committed to the safety of both patients and hospital staff.

He added that security measures would be strengthened in collaboration with security agencies and hospital management to ensure such an incident does not repeat itself.





This is not the first time EKSUTH has recorded violence against medical staff. In January 2024, resident doctors staged a strike after hoodlums attacked health workers and vandalized facilities following the death of a patient. The Ekiti State Police Command had charged six suspects for conspiracy, vandalism, assault, and forcible removal of a corpse from the hospital.