Ekiti Health Workers Rally Behind Governor Oyebanji Amidst Sector Reforms

Hundreds of healthcare professionals converged at the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti to publicly acknowledge the extensive reforms initiated by Governor Biodun Oyebanji. The coalition, which encompassed doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, and environmental health officers, organized a march from Fajuyi Pavilion to present the governor with a commemorative plaque. Their collective gesture resonated as a strong endorsement for Oyebanji’s bid for a second term.

The gathering was marked by widespread praise for improvements in medical infrastructure and the welfare of health workers. Specifically, attendees lauded the timely disbursement of salaries, overhaul of working conditions, and rejuvenation of professional morale within the Ekiti health sector.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Olatunde Kolapo, a pharmacist, emphasized the administration’s role in honoring obligations to local government employees and retirees. He noted, “We stand by Governor Oyebanji for another term of four years. The governor has done well in the last three years and he will do more during second term.”

Beyond salary and pension payments, Kolapo highlighted Oyebanji’s twice-increased subvention to tertiary institutions and the prompt approval of the N70,000 new minimum wage. These policies, he argued, cement the administration’s reputation for prioritizing workers’ welfare.





Health Commissioner Dr. Oyebanji Filani, speaking on behalf of the sector’s workforce, described the present reforms as ushering in “a golden era in health sector transformation.” He enumerated the revitalization of 11 general hospitals, upgrades to 103 primary healthcare centers, and the establishment of 16 emergency operation centres as proof of an expansive vision.

Filani also cited the recruitment of over 250 new health professionals and over a decade of unpaid pensions now settled. He celebrated the transition of Ikole Specialist Hospital to Federal Medical Centre status and praised the Ulerawa scheme for broadening access to essential services.

Responding to the show of support, Governor Oyebanji—represented by Secretary to the State Government Prof. Habibat Adubiaro—expressed gratitude for the endorsement and assured continued commitment to sectoral and personnel development, pledging, “Governor Oyebanji will not disappoint them in future.”

okay.ng reports that this event illustrated a blend of appreciation and expectation, as stakeholders look forward to ongoing enhancements in the state’s health landscape.