Ekiti govt cuts salaries of political appointees by 50%

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has ordered that salaries of all political appointees in the state be slashed by 50 percent with immediate effect.

Fayemi said savings from the pay cut would be channelled into the execution and completion of developmental projects in the state as hitherto planned.

A statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday by the Information Commissioner, Muyiwa Olumilua, stated, the pay cut was consequent upon the global economy which the ravaging effects of COVID-19 scourge had severely affected with the depression affecting Nigeria as a nation and as well Ekiti State.

Olumilua said: “The pay cut will affect the governor, the deputy governor and all political appointees down the line. Salaries of civil servants will not be affected by this directive, and shall maintain status quo.

“This sacrifice is for the welfare of the Ekiti people, which should take pre-eminence over and above all other considerations.

“As a responsive and responsible government, the Fayemi-led administration has taken stock of our financial situation, vis-a-vis our constantly decreasing receipts from the Federation Account, as well as our dwindling internally generated revenue and has been forced to wake up to the current realities of our fiscal position.

“With promises made to the Ekiti people while seeking their mandate, coupled with the moral duty of improving their welfare, a time for making difficult decisions is at hand, and make them we must.

“Your patriotism, patience, and co-operation, is highly appreciated at all times”, Olumilua stated.