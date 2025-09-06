Ekiti APC Commends Governor Oyebanji for Transformative Governance and Development Strides

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has lauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji for what it described as outstanding leadership across critical sectors of governance including infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and security.

The commendation followed a three-day tour undertaken by the State Executive Council of the party to inspect completed and ongoing projects across the 16 Local Government Areas and 22 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

Governor Oyebanji, who was elected in October 2022 under the APC platform, is approaching his third year in office. Having previously served in roles such as Chief of Staff to a former governor and Secretary to the State Government, Oyebanji’s tenure has been defined by strategic initiatives aimed at inclusive development.

According to the Publicity Secretary of the party, Segun Dipe, the governor’s performance has set Ekiti apart among states in Nigeria.





He said, “Since Oyebanji assumed office some three years ago, he had put his hands on the plough and had not looked back in ensuring that Ekiti State got a befitting facelift and held its own among the comity of states in Nigeria.”

The inspection covered projects in the Southern, Northern, and Central Senatorial Districts, including agricultural ventures, power substations, roads, schools, hospitals, the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, and the Ring Road Phase 1.

APC State Chairman, Olusola Elesin, expressed satisfaction with the governor’s leadership, noting: “There is no doubt that the governor (Oyebanji) has done a yeoman’s job. He has performed creditably well, even beyond our expectations. Little wonder the good people of the state are heaping praises on him and yearning for his second term in office. We will surely ensure that the governor comes back to complete the works yet to be completed and do even more.”

The party applauded the administration’s six-pillar inclusive development agenda, which emphasizes economic growth, social welfare, infrastructure, and human capital development. Investments in education and agro value chains, they said, have boosted investor confidence and created jobs.





“Everywhere we go, it is construction, construction and construction,” the council members remarked, noting that the governor’s infrastructural expansion has bridged urban and rural communities across the three senatorial zones.

The APC further pointed out the state’s rising Ease-of-Doing-Business ranking and its status as one of the safest states in Nigeria, attributing these to Oyebanji’s pragmatic policies and financial prudence.

Since assuming office, Governor Oyebanji has sustained a governance model that prioritizes security, infrastructure, and economic prosperity while strengthening Ekiti’s competitiveness.

okay.ng reports that the party has pledged continued support for the governor’s administration, emphasizing the need to consolidate on the remarkable progress already made.