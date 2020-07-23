Eid-el-Kabir to hold on July 31 in Nigeria, Sultan declares

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, has declared Friday 31st July 2020, as the 10th day of Zulhijia 1441 and the day of Eid-el-Kabir.

The emir, who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, made this declaration in a statement issued by the Chairman, Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sambo Junaidu.

In addition, the Sultan also advised on how to observe prayers across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement reads as follows: “His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared Friday, 31th July, 2020 as the 10th day of Zulhijja 1441 AH and the day of Eid–El–Kabir for the year.

“Furthermore, in view of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all the District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State, to observe Eid prayers at their Jumu’at Mosques in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid Grounds.

“Also, the Council advises the Muslim Communities throughout the Country to observe Eid prayers at Jumu’at Mosques to help curb the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic.

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigeria Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings. The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the Country, he also wishes them a happy Eid-El-Kabir. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds, amen.”