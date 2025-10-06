Egypt’s President Sisi Endorses Trump’s Ceasefire Plan, Calls for Lasting Peace in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has publicly commended United States President Donald Trump’s recent peace initiative aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. His remarks came on Monday during a national address marking the 1973 Yom Kippur War between Egypt and Israel, a pivotal event that reshaped the Middle East political landscape.

Speaking before an audience in Cairo, Sisi expressed appreciation for Trump’s efforts to mediate an end to the protracted Gaza conflict, which has persisted for two years and claimed thousands of civilian lives.

“I can only extend my praise and appreciation for US President Donald Trump for his initiative that seeks a ceasefire in Gaza after two years of war, genocide, killing, and destruction,” Sisi stated.

okay.ng reports that the Egyptian leader’s endorsement coincides with a high-level meeting currently underway in Egypt, where negotiators from Hamas, Israel, and the United States are discussing a comprehensive ceasefire and a potential prisoner-hostage exchange deal.





Sisi Reaffirms Egypt’s Commitment to Peace and Stability

Sisi emphasized that the plan represents a path toward peace in the region, noting that reconciliation, reconstruction, and diplomatic engagement are essential for long-term stability.

“A ceasefire, the return of prisoners and detainees, the reconstruction of Gaza and the launch of a peaceful political process that leads to the establishment and recognition of the Palestinian state means we are on the right path to lasting peace and stability,” he said.





The Egyptian president drew parallels between the current diplomatic efforts and the historic Camp David Accords of 1979, which emerged following the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The accords led Egypt to become the first Arab nation to establish formal diplomatic relations with Israel—a milestone that continues to influence regional peace dynamics.

Historical Reflection and Continued Diplomacy

During his address, Sisi described the 1979 agreement as the “foundation of future peace” and stressed that its principles must be reinforced to sustain regional harmony.

“Peace imposed by force only generates strife, while peace built on justice is what produces true normalisation,” he remarked.

Egypt has maintained its role as a crucial mediator between Hamas and Israel, working alongside Qatar and the United States to de-escalate hostilities and secure humanitarian relief for civilians trapped in Gaza.

Egypt’s Security Interests and Regional Mediation

The North African nation has consistently voiced concerns over potential threats to its national security, particularly regarding any forced displacement of Palestinians into Egyptian territory. Sisi underscored the readiness of Egypt’s military to safeguard its sovereignty and defend its borders against external pressures.

“The Egyptian army is committed to its mission to protect the country and preserve its borders and is not afraid of challenges,” the president affirmed.

Since the signing of the Camp David Accords, Egypt has remained one of the largest beneficiaries of United States military assistance, fostering decades of close defense and intelligence cooperation with both Washington and Tel Aviv.

A Renewed Push for Middle East Peace

Analysts say Sisi’s open endorsement of Trump’s peace plan signals Egypt’s determination to play a leading role in Middle East diplomacy. The Cairo-based discussions could pave the way for a new round of peace negotiations aimed at rebuilding Gaza and securing mutual trust between Israel and Hamas.

As the talks progress, global observers are watching closely to see if this latest initiative can deliver the stability that has long eluded the region.