Eguavoen steps down as Super Eagles coach with immediate effect

Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from his role as the technical adviser of the Super Eagles with immediate effect.

This is coming after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup holding in Qatar.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi also confirmed the withdrawal of the “two-and-half years contract offered the coaches” and the termination of “the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.”

“Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen, has stepped down from that position with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“The NFF has, in the meantime, withdrawn the two-and-half years’ contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect. A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.

“We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours.”