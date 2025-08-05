Egbetokun to Confer New Ranks on Police Heroes as PSC Approves Accelerated Promotions

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is set to officially decorate select officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with new ranks following their approval for accelerated promotions by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The move, announced by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, highlights the Force’s drive toward meritocracy and institutional reform.

“The Nigeria Police Force is set to take a bold and historic step in the direction of motivation, meritocracy, and morale-boosting,” the statement read. “These are not just promotions. They are public endorsements of excellence… a national salute to officers who, despite the odds, chose the path of integrity.”

The decision aligns with the IGP’s earlier promise to reward consistency and excellence. Officers who won the Police Officer of the Year award twice in two consecutive years or received multiple IGP commendations are eligible for such promotions.





As part of this initiative, CSP Shaba Aliyu, the Police Officer of the Year 2023, has been promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police, effective from December 31, 2023. Similarly, SP Sentome Obi, winner of the 2024 award, has been elevated to Chief Superintendent of Police, effective December 31, 2024.

okay.ng reports that the decoration ceremony will take place at the IGP Smart Conference Room, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

The Force Headquarters will host special honors and symbolic displays in recognition of these officers. The police jet has been designated to fly both officers to the capital for the ceremony. Their portraits now adorn major entrances of the Force Headquarters and other command offices nationwide.

“This is how trust is built, from within,” the statement added. “We stand firm in our mission: to build a force where honour is celebrated, service is valued, and excellence is not an exception but the expectation.”





Adejobi concluded by encouraging officers nationwide not to lose hope, affirming that dedication and integrity will always be recognized.