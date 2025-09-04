IGP Egbetokun Names CSP Benjamin Hundeyin as New Face of Police Public Relations

The Nigeria Police Force has witnessed another strategic leadership adjustment as Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, approved the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

The announcement was made public through a formal statement issued on Thursday by the outgoing FPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who praised Hundeyin as a competent professional with exceptional credentials to steer the communication unit of the Force.

Adejobi disclosed: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., has approved the appointment of CSP Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO). CSP Hundeyin holds a BA (Hons) in English Language from Lagos State University and an MSc in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.”

In addition to his academic achievements, Hundeyin has trained extensively in peacekeeping and coordination. He bagged a Certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State. His professional affiliations include Associate membership of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), membership of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and Associate membership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).





Highlighting his career, Adejobi noted that Hundeyin has served in critical roles including Police Public Relations Officer at Zone 2 Command Headquarters in Lagos, Administration Officer at the Force Public Relations Department, Abuja, and as part of Nigeria’s delegation to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan, in 2020. Until this recent elevation, he was the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command.

Adejobi emphasized the expectations from the new appointee: “The Inspector-General of Police has charged him to leverage on his communications and security experience to bolster the Force’s Public Relations activities and ensure continuous positive relations with the public. He can be reached on 07062606717 or [email protected].”

The change comes at a crucial time as Adejobi himself has been redeployed as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Delta State Command. He earned wide recognition for his visibility on social media and innovative engagement with citizens during his tenure.

okay.ng reports that Adejobi, in a statement shared on his official X account, confirmed the redeployment, describing it as a reflection of confidence in his professional track record.