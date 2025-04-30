EFCC Widens Net in CBEX Fraud Case, Declares Foreign National Elie Bitar Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Elie Bitar, a foreign national, wanted in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud scheme allegedly executed through the online trading platform Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday via the agency’s official social media platforms, the EFCC accused Bitar of orchestrating a fraudulent investment scheme that defrauded multiple Nigerian investors under the guise of crypto trading.

Okay.ng reports that the EFCC’s notice, signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity, described the scheme as one involving “fraud committed on the online trading platform Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).”

“The public is hereby informed that ELIE BITAR, whose photograph is shown above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud committed on the online trading platform Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX),” the commission stated in the alert.





Bitar’s last known address was listed as Eng. George Enemoh Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos State.

The anti-graft agency urged the public to assist with credible information that could lead to Bitar’s arrest. Tips can be submitted to any EFCC zonal office in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Gombe, or Port Harcourt.

The EFCC also provided a dedicated tip line at 08093322644, and an official email address for leads at [email protected].

The wanted notice comes amid growing concerns about unregulated cryptocurrency schemes operating in Nigeria. CBEX, the platform tied to the alleged fraud, has been previously flagged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as not registered to operate in the country.





Bitar is the latest individual named in the EFCC’s expanding investigation into CBEX, following the commission’s previous declaration of eight other suspects wanted in connection with the same scheme.